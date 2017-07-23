by KTNA Staff ~ July 23rd, 2017

More audio paragraphs from a previously aired StarDate Susitna (this one from June) about what to expect during the solar eclipse August 21st, whether you’ve made plans to travel to the path of totality, (thousands of miles of traffic jams?, food shortages?) or will be here in the upper Susitna Valley (where we’ll hope for clear skies that morning).

Photo is about what the Aug 21 eclipse will look like from the Upper Susitna Valley, but only through eclipse shades! Eclipse shades still available at KTNA.