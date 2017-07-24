by Phillip Manning ~ July 24th, 2017

On Sunday night, two simultaneous earthquakes shook the Northern Susitna Valley. According to the Alaska Earthquake Center, a Magnitude 3.8 earthquake fifteen miles south of Talkeetna and a Magnitude 4.2 thirty-seven miles north of Skwentna in the foothills of the Alaska Range both occurred at 8:07 pm.

The earthquake in the Alaska Range was considerably deeper, with an epicenter thirty-two miles below the surface. The earthquake south of Talkeetna was much shallower, at a depth of four miles. Shaking was widely felt throughout the Talkeetna area, and no damage has been reported as a result of the twin earthquakes.