by KTNA Staff ~ August 8th, 2017

A brand new show about the upcoming Great American Eclipse on August 21st: how eclipses happen, about the path of totality, (above) and if you aren’t going there, how to SAFELY observe the partial eclipse here in the Upper Susitna Valley with eclipse shades, or using other indirect methods of viewing the eclipse, using items like a colandar, (above) or a spatula, or the dappled light beneath trees, or the sun’s reflection off water. There will be eclipse viewing gatherings at the schools, and at the Walter Harper Talkeetna Ranger Station. Hear the details of all this, and don’t forget about the Perseid meteor shower at the end of the week!