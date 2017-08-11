Connecting Community

Photo by Dora Miller

Tips for Healthy Living 8-11-17

by Deborah Brocke ~ August 11th, 2017

HollyStinson_Apr17

A  live 15-minute conversation about health and wellness  from health care providers in our communities. It’s hosted by Holly Stinson, with today’s in-studio guests from Sunshine Community Health Center — Physician Assistant Keith Kehoe, and Corey Ambrose, a second year medical school student who grew up in Talkeetna.  They talk about some events at the clinic and what other Talkeetna students should think about if they are interested in a career in medicine.

 

