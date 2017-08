by Phillip Manning ~ August 15th, 2017

This Tuesday is National Relaxation Day. With busy summer schedules, it’s often difficult to find time to relax and shed some of the stress that builds up. KTNA’s Phillip Manning spoke with life and business coach Cameo Gore about ways to balance the demands of an Upper Valley summer with the need to take it easy sometimes.

More information can be found at Cameo Gore’s website.