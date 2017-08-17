by Phillip Manning ~ August 17th, 2017

In just over a month, a request from the Talkeetna Community Council, Inc. board of directors has resulted in additional signage on Main Street, including a reduced speed limit.

At the Talkeetna Community Council meeting earlier this month, Board Chair Jeff Lebegue read a report from the local road service area advisory board. In July, the council asked the RSA board to request “traffic calming” measures from the Mat-Su Borough. By the August meeting, the borough responded, saying that speed and traffic studies warranted a reduction in the speed limit on Main Street from twenty miles-per-hour to ten miles-per-hour. In addition, the borough said it would put up “Share the Road” signs at each end of Main Street advising drivers of the street’s heavy use by pedestrians and bicyclists.

The borough cited studies of traffic in Downtown Talkeetna that showed many vehicles traveling above ten miles-per-hour, which could prove hazardous to non-motorized traffic in the busy summer months.

No timeline was given for when the signs would be put in place, but by Sunday, they were there.

