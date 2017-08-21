by Phillip Manning ~ August 21st, 2017

After a slow start, numbers are picking up for the 2017 coho salmon run in the Susitna Valley. KTNA’s Phillip Manning spoke with Alaska Department of Fish and Game Area Biologist Sam Ivey about why that is.

According to the most recent fishing report from Fish and Game, Susitna Valley creeks that are likely to see cohos in the next week include Willow, Little Willow, Sunshine, Montana, Sheep, Goose, Rabideux, and Clear Creek. Current fishing regulations and emergency orders can be found at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game website.

