by Phillip Manning ~ August 21st, 2017

Many in the Susitna Valley got an unexpected awakening early Monday morning from an earthquake.

According to the Alaska Earthquake Information Center, a magnitude 4.3 earthquake was detected shortly before 3:00 am on Monday. The earthquake was centered 22 miles north-northwest of Hatcher Pass and 25 miles southeast of Talkeetna at a depth of 33 miles. No damage was reported as a result.