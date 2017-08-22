by Phillip Manning ~ August 22nd, 2017

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has begun a photo contest for the 2018 fishing regulations summary booklet.

Three cover photos will be chosen for the booklets, including one from the Southcentral region. Cover photos are required to show someone under 18 participating in sport fishing or sport fishing activities. Entries showing violation of regulations or unsafe or unethical actions will be disqualified.

Photos showing adults, or people engaged in personal use fishing, such as dipnetting, may be considered for the inside pages of the booklets.

Details for entry:

“Please email photos to dfg [dot] dsf [dot] aquaticed [at] alaska [dot] gov. The subject line of the e-mail must include the name of the water body or drainage in which the photo was taken. A maximum of three photos may be entered per photographer. Photos must be less than 10MB, but clear and crisp when scaled to 8.5 x 11 inches. Please include the following information:

name and age of the main subject(s) photographer’s name and contact information name and contact information of the main subject(s)’ parent or guardian (if applicable) a brief description of the fishing adventure (what, when, where)”

Do you value local news written by reporters who live locally and work in the only newsroom located in the Northern Valley? We rely on support from readers and listeners like you to continue bringing you the stories that impact the communities we serve. One of the best ways to support KTNA is by becoming a member.