Connecting Community

KTNA Studio – Dave Totten, artist

Photo by Deb Wessler

Topics in the News

Arts
Aviation
Business
Community Councils
Crime
Denali
Departed
Domestic Violence
Education
Elections
Government
Mat-Su Borough
Mountaineering
Nature
Politics
Health
Resources
Sports
Susitna Dam

Photo by Dora Miller

Are You a Fan?

KTNA Studio

KTNA On Air Studio, Jan 2013

Photo by Deb Wessler

Photo by James Trump

Winter Black-capped Chickadee

winter chickadee

Photo by Robin Song

Fish Lake morning

Fish Lake morning

photo: Robin Song

Archives

Troopers investigating vandalism in Downtown Talkeetna

by Phillip Manning ~ August 22nd, 2017

Items knocked over at Beadberry Patch as part of vandalism reported early Sunday morning. Photo courtesy of Mike Stoltz

Items knocked over at Beadberry Patch as part of vandalism reported early Sunday morning. Photo courtesy of Mike Stoltz

On Sunday morning, Alaska State Troopers responded to reports of vandalism in Talkeetna. Troopers say several businesses suffered damage, totaling around $1,500.

On Saturday, Troopers responded to a burglary and theft on Long Lake Road in Willow. In that incident, a painting valued at around $500 and miscellaneous household items were allegedly stolen.

Both cases are still under investigation. Troopers ask that anyone with information call their office at 745-2131 or CrimeStoppers at 745-3333.

Do you value local news written by reporters who live locally and work in the only newsroom located in the Northern Valley? We rely on support from readers and listeners like you to continue bringing you the stories that impact the communities we serve. One of the best ways to support KTNA is by becoming a member.

 

«
»

Leave a Reply