by Phillip Manning ~ August 22nd, 2017

On Sunday morning, Alaska State Troopers responded to reports of vandalism in Talkeetna. Troopers say several businesses suffered damage, totaling around $1,500.

On Saturday, Troopers responded to a burglary and theft on Long Lake Road in Willow. In that incident, a painting valued at around $500 and miscellaneous household items were allegedly stolen.

Both cases are still under investigation. Troopers ask that anyone with information call their office at 745-2131 or CrimeStoppers at 745-3333.

Do you value local news written by reporters who live locally and work in the only newsroom located in the Northern Valley? We rely on support from readers and listeners like you to continue bringing you the stories that impact the communities we serve. One of the best ways to support KTNA is by becoming a member.