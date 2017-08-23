Connecting Community

KTNA Studio – Dave Totten, artist

Photo by Deb Wessler

Photo by Dora Miller

Airport users, officials, contractor say construction has gone well

by KTNA Staff ~ August 23rd, 2017

Aerial view of the Talkeetna State Airport in August. Photo by Katie Writer - KTNA

Aerial view of the Talkeetna State Airport in August. Photo by Katie Writer – KTNA

by:  Katie Writer – KTNA

The Talkeetna Airport Expansion project is coming close to completion. John Wamsganz, the AHTNA Superintendent says that it was a challenging project every step of the way. He knew that closing the runway for repaving during the busy summer months would be an undertaking, yet with in-depth planning, they did the work with a perfect safety record. According to the pilots and flight service personal, operations went quite smoothly. KTNA’s Katie Writer has more.

John Wamsganz AHTNA Superintendent of the Talkeetna Airport Expansion project. Photo by Katie Writer - KTNA

John Wamsganz AHTNA Superintendent of the Talkeetna Airport Expansion project. Photo by Katie Writer – KTNA

