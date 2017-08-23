by KTNA Staff ~ August 23rd, 2017

The Talkeetna Airport Expansion project is coming close to completion. John Wamsganz, the AHTNA Superintendent says that it was a challenging project every step of the way. He knew that closing the runway for repaving during the busy summer months would be an undertaking, yet with in-depth planning, they did the work with a perfect safety record. According to the pilots and flight service personal, operations went quite smoothly. KTNA’s Katie Writer has more.