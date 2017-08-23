Connecting Community

Archives

High speed chase near Talkeetna ends with arrest of Anchorage woman

by Phillip Manning ~ August 23rd, 2017

The driver of a stolen car led Alaska State Troopers on a high-speed chase on the Parks Highway early on Wednesday.

Troopers say they observed a stolen 1999 Buick in the parking lot of Tesoro near the intersection of the Parks Highway and the Talkeetna Spur Road shortly after 1:00 am on Wednesday. When Troopers tried to pull the vehicle over, they say the driver sped off to the south.

After a chase of about twenty-five miles at speeds over 100 miles per hour, Troopers deployed a device to deflate the Buick’s tires. After the vehicle was disabled, Troopers arrested the driver, 34-year-old Nora Nance of Anchorage. Nance faces multiple new charges, as well as two outstanding warrants. Nance was taken to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.

Do you value local news written by reporters who live locally and work in the only newsroom located in the Northern Valley? We rely on support from readers and listeners like you to continue bringing you the stories that impact the communities we serve. One of the best ways to support KTNA is by becoming a member.

 

