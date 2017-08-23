by Phillip Manning ~ August 23rd, 2017

The driver of a stolen car led Alaska State Troopers on a high-speed chase on the Parks Highway early on Wednesday.

Troopers say they observed a stolen 1999 Buick in the parking lot of Tesoro near the intersection of the Parks Highway and the Talkeetna Spur Road shortly after 1:00 am on Wednesday. When Troopers tried to pull the vehicle over, they say the driver sped off to the south.

After a chase of about twenty-five miles at speeds over 100 miles per hour, Troopers deployed a device to deflate the Buick’s tires. After the vehicle was disabled, Troopers arrested the driver, 34-year-old Nora Nance of Anchorage. Nance faces multiple new charges, as well as two outstanding warrants. Nance was taken to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.

