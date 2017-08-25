by KTNA Staff ~ August 25th, 2017

A live 15-minute conversation about health and wellness from health care providers in our communities. It’s hosted by Holly Stinson, with today’s in-studio guest Lisa Roderick, a massage therapist in Talkeetna. They talk about training, licensing, local massage therapists, types of massage, and tips for getting a massage. The benefits of massage include relaxation, injury prevention, better circulation, body awareness, and health maintenance.