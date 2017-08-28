by Phillip Manning ~ August 28th, 2017

Talkeetna’s wastewater treatment lagoon has filed an out of compliance test for the month of August.

In recent years, the lagoon has frequently been out of compliance in the summer months. According to a report filed by the Mat-Su Borough with the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, a test sample taken earlier this month was above the permitted level of fecal coliform bacteria. The level of fecal coliform has been the main cause for the lagoon’s compliance issues.

The results reported to the state show a level of fecal coliform slightly less than three times the permitted limit. The bacteria are measured by the number of viable colony forming units per 100 milliliters of water. Up to forty units are allowed per 100 milliliters in the treated water that flows into the Talkeetna River. The August test showed 110 units. While out of compliance, the test does show a reduction in the level of fecal coliform from June.

The report, signed by Mat-Su Public Works Director Terry Dolan, states that the borough does not know the exact cause of the violation, and that the violation is ongoing.

ADEC requires corrective actions be listed on a violation report. The borough says efforts to keep the surface of the lagoon clear and remove brush are continuing, as is artificial aeration to promote the natural processes that are supposed to break down human waste. In addition, the borough says groundwater infiltration into the sewer system has been reduced by about 50,000 gallons per day. Just under half of that reduction has occurred this summer.

Groundwater infiltration means the lagoons fill up earlier, so wastewater cannot be held for as long as the system is designed for. The lagoon is designed to treat wastewater for the better part of a year before releasing it. Thus, the borough has said in the past that it will take time to see what impact the reduction of infiltration will have.

The notice of violation comes as the borough and the state have conducted numerous closed-door talks regarding past violations of the lagoon’s permit. The end result of those talks is unknown, both in terms of fines that could be levied against the system and corrective measures that might be required.