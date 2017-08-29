by Phillip Manning ~ August 29th, 2017

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game says coho salmon fishing in the Northern Susitna Valley should continue to be good through the next week.

In its weekly fishing report, Fish and Game says the Talkeetna River, Montana Creek, Kashwitna River, Willow Creek, and Little Willow Creek should all be good places to try for silvers, as well as Sunshine and Rabideux creeks. The daily bag limit for salmon, excluding king salmon, was recently raised to four, with a total limit of eight salmon in an angler’s possession. The increase applies to the Susitna Drainage through the end of September.

Lake fishing is also expected to improve, as Fish and Game says lake fishing should improve as temperatures begin to drop. The department says fish become more active and feed in shallower water as it gets cooler.

On September 1st, many streams along the Parks Highway, as well as other waterways, will go to no-bait, single-hook fishing only. The affected streams, as well as detailed fishing regulations, are available from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

Do you value local news written by reporters who live locally and work in the only newsroom located in the Northern Valley? We rely on support from readers and listeners like you to continue bringing you the stories that impact the communities we serve. One of the best ways to support KTNA is by becoming a member.