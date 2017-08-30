Connecting Community

Su Valley soccer off to a winning start

by Phillip Manning ~ August 30th, 2017

Maya Mossanen (L) and Aiden Jolley during a recent Su Valley soccer game. Photo courtesy of Anna Jolley

Su Valley Co Ed Soccer is off to a good start with 4 wins and 1 loss. Coaches Tom Harrison, Steve Harrison, Allan Chadwick and Jamie Westnedge are enthusiastic about their teams’ progress. The Rams have played teams from Kenai, Birchwood, Nenana, and Delta.

Cy Jolley throws the ball into play. Photo courtesy of Anna Jolley.

As a co-ed team, there must be at least 4 boys and 4 girls on the field at any given time, making some long field time for the 6 females.

KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with head coach Tom Harrison about the players and the momentum of the soccer program.

 

Blake Drover (in white), the Rams' current leading scorer with nine goals. Photo courtesy of Tom Harrison.

The next home soccer game is next Wednesday, September 6th at Su Valley High School, 4:00 pm start for middle school team and 5:30 pm for the high school team.

