by Phillip Manning ~ August 30th, 2017

Su Valley Co Ed Soccer is off to a good start with 4 wins and 1 loss. Coaches Tom Harrison, Steve Harrison, Allan Chadwick and Jamie Westnedge are enthusiastic about their teams’ progress. The Rams have played teams from Kenai, Birchwood, Nenana, and Delta.

As a co-ed team, there must be at least 4 boys and 4 girls on the field at any given time, making some long field time for the 6 females.

KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with head coach Tom Harrison about the players and the momentum of the soccer program.

The next home soccer game is next Wednesday, September 6th at Su Valley High School, 4:00 pm start for middle school team and 5:30 pm for the high school team.

