by Phillip Manning ~ August 31st, 2017

Denali National Park has opened the public comment period for its long-term transportation plan.

The purpose of the plan is to lay out the strategy for transportation over the next twenty years.

The long-range transportation plan includes sections on current conditions, plans for funding and selecting future projects, implementing future work, and monitoring progress.

Factors considered include, but aren’t limited to, wildlife, natural resources, climate change, and visitor experience and access.

The public comment period for the plan is open until October 2nd.

