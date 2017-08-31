by Phillip Manning ~ August 31st, 2017

Late Wednesday night, an earthquake centered in the Alaska Range was felt throughout the Northern Susitna Valley.

Just a few minutes before midnight, a Magnitude 4.6 earthquake was detected fifty miles north of Talkeetna at a depth of sixty-four miles, according to the Alaska Earthquake Information Center.

No damage was reported immediately following the earthquake.

