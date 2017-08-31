Connecting Community

Archives

Earthquake felt throughout Susitna Valley

by Phillip Manning ~ August 31st, 2017

Wednesday night's earthquake epicenter relative to Northern Valley communities. Photo from screenshot.

Wednesday night’s earthquake epicenter relative to Northern Valley communities. Photo from screenshot.

Late Wednesday night, an earthquake centered in the Alaska Range was felt throughout the Northern Susitna Valley.

Just a few minutes before midnight, a Magnitude 4.6 earthquake was detected fifty miles north of Talkeetna at a depth of sixty-four miles, according to the Alaska Earthquake Information Center.

No damage was reported immediately following the earthquake.

