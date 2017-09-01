by KTNA Staff ~ September 1st, 2017

by: Katie Writer – KTNA

The Second Annual Color run was big success on Wednesday as community members gathered to run or walk a three-kilometer course at Susitna Valley High School.

The focus was on a family fun event that promotes healthy lifestyle, outdoor physical activities, and community togetherness. The money raised from the event will help fund Susitna Valley extracurricular activities, scholarships, meal tickets, and field trips for youth. KTNA’s Katie Writer has more.

http://ktna.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/20170831ColorRun.mp3

