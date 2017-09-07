Connecting Community

KTNA Studio – Dave Totten, artist

Photo by Deb Wessler

Topics in the News

Arts
Aviation
Business
Community Councils
Crime
Denali
Departed
Domestic Violence
Education
Elections
Government
Mat-Su Borough
Mountaineering
Nature
Politics
Health
Resources
Sports
Susitna Dam

Photo by Dora Miller

Are You a Fan?

KTNA Studio

KTNA On Air Studio, Jan 2013

Photo by Deb Wessler

Photo by James Trump

Winter Black-capped Chickadee

winter chickadee

Photo by Robin Song

Fish Lake morning

Fish Lake morning

photo: Robin Song

Archives

Five children dead after fire in the Butte

by Phillip Manning ~ September 7th, 2017

Alaska State Troopers say they five children died in a mobile home fire in the Butte on Thursday.

The fire was reported just before 7:00 am. Troopers and Deputy Fire Marshals responded to the scene and soon confirmed three fatalities.   The remains of two children initially missing were found later on Thursday morning. All of the deceased were female, ranging in age from three to twelve. Their remains are being transported to the State Medical Examiner for autopsies and identification.

«
»

Leave a Reply