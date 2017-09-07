by Phillip Manning ~ September 7th, 2017

Alaska State Troopers say they five children died in a mobile home fire in the Butte on Thursday.

The fire was reported just before 7:00 am. Troopers and Deputy Fire Marshals responded to the scene and soon confirmed three fatalities. The remains of two children initially missing were found later on Thursday morning. All of the deceased were female, ranging in age from three to twelve. Their remains are being transported to the State Medical Examiner for autopsies and identification.