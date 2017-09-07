by Phillip Manning ~ September 7th, 2017

Three candidates have submitted their names for the three open Talkeetna Community Council, Inc. director seats up for election next month.

Two current board members, Paul Button and Peg Vos submitted candidacy forms by the close of nominations at Tuesday’s meeting. Mary Farina currently holds the third available seat, but she is unable to run again, having reached the council’s term limit.

Karl Swanson is the only person not currently on the board to have submitted a candidate form.

While nominations for the ballot have closed, it is possible for residents of the Talkeetna Community Council area to register as a write-in candidate up until 5pm on Tuesday, September 26th.

The TCCI election will be held on October 3rd, the same day as the Mat-Su Borough’s election, at the Talkeetna Public Library.