Su Valley takes second at soccer tourney

by Phillip Manning ~ September 11th, 2017

The Su-Valley coed soccer team took second place at the Tri-Valley tournament over the weekend.

 

The Rams won their game against Holy Rosary 1-0, and against Cook Inlet Academy 2-0. Their sole loss in prelims came against Delta with a final score of 1-2.

 

Su-Valley and Delta faced off again in the finals. At the end of regulation, both teams were tied at two goals apiece. Delta took first place in the following shootout.

 

Top scorers for the Rams at the tournament were Dalton Pinard with two and Blake Drover with four. Drover has now scored fifteen goals on the season.

