by Phillip Manning ~ September 12th, 2017

State Senator Mike Dunleavy announced on Tuesday that he is suspending his campaign to run for governor in next year’s election.

Dunleavy cites a recent medical procedure as the reason to put the campaign on hold. He says the condition is not life-threatening, but that pausing his bid for the governor’s mansion will allow him to focus on better health outcomes. It’s possible he could resume the campaign at a later date. Dunleavy was the first well-known Republican to file to run for governor in the next election.

Currently, Dunleavy’s senate district includes the Susitna Valley. His seat is also up for election next November.