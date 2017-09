by Phillip Manning ~ September 13th, 2017

Late Tuesday night, a magnitude 4.2 earthquake was felt throughout the Susitna Valley.

According to the Alaska Earthquake Center, the tremor occurred at 11:22 pm at a depth of forty-five miles. The earthquake was centered thirty-nine miles north of Talkeetna and forty-seven miles southwest of Cantwell.

No damage was reported as a result of the earthquake.