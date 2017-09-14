by Phillip Manning ~ September 14th, 2017

The Mat-Su Borough says it inadvertently told potential Talkeetna voters for the October 3rd election that they are not eligible to vote on a local ballot issue.

In the Northern Valley, the only item on this year’s borough ballot is a three-percent sales tax to fund Talkeetna’s sewer and water system. The tax would apply only to businesses within the service area, and only people residing in the area are eligible to vote.

Earlier this week, the borough sent out cards to voters throughout the area explaining that only the Talkeetna precinct would be voting, and only a fraction of the people who live within Talkeetna reside inside the sewer and water district. Some of those who do live in the district were mistakenly sent cards informing them that they were not eligible to vote on the sales tax.

As of Thursday, a new round of mailings is going out to registered voters inside the district to correct the error.

Complete statement from Mat-Su Borough Public Information Officer Patty Sullivan:

Borough residents who are registered to vote in the Talkeetna Sewer and Water Service Area are able to vote on Proposition B-1—a three percent sales tax for the Talkeetna Sewer and Water Service Area.

Please be aware of an error on notification. The wrong postcard was mailed to some voters. A corrected postcard has been mailed.

If you are registered to vote in the Talkeetna Sewer & Water Service Area, you are able to vote on the sales tax proposition for that utility.

If you live in the Service Area, please call the Borough clerks at 861-8683.