by Phillip Manning ~ September 14th, 2017

The Alaska Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire that claimed the lives of five girls in the Butte last week was accidental and “cooking-related.”

The State Medical Examiner’s Office has also positively identified the deceased as 3-year-old JaelynnvFlores, 6-year-old Sofia Flores, 7-year-old Lillyanna Flores, 8-year-old Nevaeh Flores, and 12-year-old Alexis Quackenbush.

Fire Marshal Dave Tyler told reporters on Thursday that all five girls died of smoke inhalation after their mobile home caught fire early last Thursday morning.

Tyler did not give specifics on what appliances may have been in use when the fire started, but that burn marks and other indicators pointed definitively to the kitchen. He says the fire was not caused by faulty outlets or wiring. According to Tylor, fires in mobile homes are prone to spreading quickly due to airflow and materials used.

Tyler says there is currently no evidence of functioning smoke detectors in the mobile home at the time of the fire.

It’s unclear when the cooking that started the fire began, and Dave Tyler says criminal charges are “absolutely not” being considered.

Additional details are on hold until the fire investigator makes a complete report.