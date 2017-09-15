Connecting Community

Talkeetna Freestyle Martial Arts athletes prepare for weekend tournament

by KTNA Staff ~ September 15th, 2017

(L to R) Pete Keenan, Aiden Jolley, and Cooper Stec. Photo courtesy of Talkeetna Freestyle Martial Arts

(L to R) Pete Keenan, Aiden Jolley, and Cooper Stec. Photo courtesy of Talkeetna Freestyle Martial Arts

by:  Katie Writer – KTNA

Susitna Valley High School and Talkeetna Freestyle Martial Arts are hosting the Denali Submission Grappling Championships on Saturday, September 16th, 2017 from 10 am- 2 pm.

The competitors ages range from 5-30 years old will be coming from Anchorage, Fairbanks, and Palmer. KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with Pete Keenan, who founded Talkeetna Freestyle Martial Arts over 10 years ago.

Cooper Stec and Aiden Jolly, who just turned 18 years old,  will also be competing at the Alaska Fighting Championships to be held Wednesday night

at the Alaska Airlines Center at the University of Alaska Campus.

You can go to Talkeetna Freestyle Martial Arts Facebook Page for more information.

