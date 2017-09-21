by Phillip Manning ~ September 21st, 2017

On Thursday, three earthquakes were felt in the Northern Susitna Valley.

The Alaska Earthquake Center reports the first earthquake occurred shortly before 10:30 Thursday morning. It was centered eight miles northwest of Skwenta at a depth of fifty-one miles. The magnitude is estimated at 3.6.

The second earthquake was sixteen miles west of Talkeetna at a depth of seven miles and with a magnitude of 3.0 shortly after 11:00 am.

At 2:15, the third earthquake occurred forty-two miles south of Cantwell. It’s magnitude was measured at 4.2 at a depth of twelve miles.

No damage has been reported as a result of Thursday’s earthquakes.