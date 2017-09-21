Connecting Community

Trio of earthquakes felt in the Susitna Valley

by Phillip Manning ~ September 21st, 2017

The locations of Thursday's earthquakes, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center. Photo via screengrab

The locations of Thursday’s earthquakes, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center. Photo via screengrab

On Thursday, three earthquakes were felt in the Northern Susitna Valley.

The Alaska Earthquake Center reports the first earthquake occurred shortly before 10:30 Thursday morning. It was centered eight miles northwest of Skwenta at a depth of fifty-one miles. The magnitude is estimated at 3.6.

The second earthquake was sixteen miles west of Talkeetna at a depth of seven miles and with a magnitude of 3.0 shortly after 11:00 am.

At 2:15, the third earthquake occurred forty-two miles south of Cantwell. It’s magnitude was measured at 4.2 at a depth of twelve miles.

No damage has been reported as a result of Thursday’s earthquakes.

