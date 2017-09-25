by Phillip Manning ~ September 25th, 2017

Su Valley Co-Ed Soccer played 3 games in the past week. The Rams tied Wasilla Lake on Thursday by a score of 2-2, and tied Tri Valley on Friday 2-2. On Saturday, they beat Holy Rosary 3-0.

Assistant Coach, Steve Harrison is pleased with the very successful season. During its fourth season, Su-Valley Co Ed soccer has tallied 14 wins, 4 losses, and 2 ties. There are two games left before State Championships to be played in Palmer, in two weeks.

Currently, Su Valley is ranked first in the Southern Conference and second overall.

Delta, which is a 3A school, is Su Valley’s toughest opponent.

Coach Harrison says that Su Valley’s advantage is not only raw talent, but that Su Valley is bigger and faster. The team is working hard on tightening up their defense and working on spacing.

Recently, Danial Kehoe has moved into the goalie position, freeing up Cody Morgan to play a key offensive role on the field. He has already scored several goals.

Leading scorer, Blake Drover has wowed the fans with over 20 goals this season, 5 of which have been headed into the net from corner kicks.

This weekend, the Rams have two games in Healy and Nenana on Friday and Saturday.