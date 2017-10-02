by Phillip Manning ~ October 2nd, 2017

The Mat-Su Borough says it has increased patrols of borough employees and a private security company along the path of the Port Mackenzie rail extension

The rail project, which would connect Houston to Port Mackenzie via rail, has stalled in recent years due to lack of funding, but the borough maintains ownership of the development, including the raised areas where the rail would eventually run.

The borough says the increased patrols are the result of theft and vandalism incidents in recent weeks, including damage or theft of locks, gates, and signs. In addition, the borough says overland travel during the fall results in deep ruts in the ground.

Some railroad tracks have been laid along the route, and the borough says the project is about seventy-five percent complete. Obtaining funds to complete the project has been at or near the top of the Mat-Su Borough’s legislative priority list for the last few years.