KTNA Studio – Dave Totten, artist

Photo by Deb Wessler

Palmer boy dies in Parks Highway crash

by Phillip Manning ~ October 5th, 2017

 

Emergency vehicles respond to the fatal crash near Mile 53 of the Parks Highway. Photo courtesy of Mark Green

A Palmer boy has died in a crash on the Parks Highway.

Shortly before 4:00 pm on Wednesday, Alaska State Troopers say a two-vehicle collision near Mile 53 of the Parks Highway claimed the life of 11-year-old Noah Meyer.

Troopers say 57-year-old Mark Meyer of Palmer was driving an SUV southbound on the Parks with three juvenile passengers. Near the intersection of the Parks and Hawk Lane in Houston, 20-year-old Kole Denevan of Wasilla crossed the center-line of the highway into the southbound lane, according to Troopers. Meyer and Denevan both tried to avoid a crash, but the two vehicles collided.

Troopers say Noah Meyer was fatally injured and thrown from the SUV. His body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office. Multiple people from both vehicles were taken to the hospital with injuries Troopers say did not appear to be life threatening.

 

