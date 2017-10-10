by Phillip Manning ~ October 10th, 2017

The Mat-Su Borough’s canvassing board has completed counting.

In Talkeetna, a total of twenty additional votes were counted from a combination of absentee, questioned, and special needs ballots. Those ballots resulted in ten additional votes in favor of and ten opposed to the proposed sales tax for the Talkeetna Sewer and Water District. The final tally for the sales tax is fifty-two votes in favor and forty opposed.

The only race in the borough that changed leads as a result of the additional ballots is in Assembly District 5. Going into the counting, incumbent Assembly Member Dan Mayfield trailed challenger Clayton Tew by twenty votes. After absentee and questioned ballots, Mayfield now holds a lead of eighteen votes.

All results are still considered unofficial until certified by the Mat-Su Borough Assembly. Certification is scheduled for next Tuesday.