Connecting Community

KTNA Studio – Dave Totten, artist

Photo by Deb Wessler

Topics in the News

Arts
Aviation
Business
Community Councils
Crime
Denali
Departed
Domestic Violence
Education
Elections
Government
Mat-Su Borough
Mountaineering
Nature
Politics
Health
Resources
Sports
Susitna Dam

Photo by Dora Miller

Are You a Fan?

KTNA Studio

KTNA On Air Studio, Jan 2013

Photo by Deb Wessler

Photo by James Trump

Winter Black-capped Chickadee

winter chickadee

Photo by Robin Song

Fish Lake morning

Fish Lake morning

photo: Robin Song

Archives

Final tallies show Talkeetna sales tax in, Mayfield retains seat

by Phillip Manning ~ October 10th, 2017

The Mat-Su Borough’s canvassing board has completed counting.

In Talkeetna, a total of twenty additional votes were counted from a combination of absentee, questioned, and special needs ballots. Those ballots resulted in ten additional votes in favor of and ten opposed to the proposed sales tax for the Talkeetna Sewer and Water District. The final tally for the sales tax is fifty-two votes in favor and forty opposed.

The only race in the borough that changed leads as a result of the additional ballots is in Assembly District 5. Going into the counting, incumbent Assembly Member Dan Mayfield trailed challenger Clayton Tew by twenty votes.   After absentee and questioned ballots, Mayfield now holds a lead of eighteen votes.

All results are still considered unofficial until certified by the Mat-Su Borough Assembly. Certification is scheduled for next Tuesday.

«

Leave a Reply