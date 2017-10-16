Connecting Community

Archives

Archaeologists uncover Talkeetna history near Downtown

by KTNA Staff ~ October 16th, 2017

 

Jonathon Durr (l.) and Fran Seager-Boss at the site where they discovered a buried boat. Photo: Katie Writer - KTNA

Jonathon Durr (l.) and Fran Seager-Boss at the site where they discovered a buried boat. Photo: Katie Writer – KTNA

by:  Katie Writer – KTNA

KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with Fran Seager-Boss, a retired archeologist for the Mat-Su Borough, about some of the finds and history of the Archeological site on Government Lot 9 near Downtown Talkeetna.

With the help of dedicated volunteers, she and lead archeologist Jonathon Durr made some surprising discoveries on a shoestring budget.

This past week, they have been working to wrap up this season’s excavation site before the first snow.

KTNA’s Katie Writer has more. The first voice you’ll hear is Fran’s

Though this season’s work will be laid to rest in situ, the ongoing bank erosion from the Susitna River will continue to threaten the longevity of the site.  Over the winter, Jonathon Durr hopes to secure more funding for this project where nature holds the key to how much can be saved in lead of nature’s quickening pace of erosion.

