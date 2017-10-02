Borough, Talkeetna Community Council hold elections on Tuesday

Both the Mat-Su Borough and the Talkeetna Community Council, Inc. are holding elections on Tuesday.

In the borough election, only one item is on the ballot in the Northern Susitna Valley. Voters registered inside the Talkeetna Sewer and Water District will decide whether or not to institute a three-percent, year-round sales tax to finance the utility. Since Mat-Su Borough School Board seats are now chosen by district, and no areawide ballot questions are on the ballot for this year, no other areas of the Upper Valley have anything to vote on for the borough election. Voting will take place at Talkeetna Elementary School on Tuesday.

The Talkeetna Community Council is also choosing three members for its board of directors. There are a total of three candidates. Peg Vos, Paul Button, and Karl Swanson are running for the three available seats. Vos and Button currently serve on the board. Mary Farina, who currently holds the third seat up for election, has reached the board’s term limit. Voting for the Talkeetna Community Council, Inc. will take place at the Talkeetna Public Library on Tuesday.