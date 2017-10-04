Initial results in for Upper Valley elections

Initial results are in for elections throughout the Mat-Su Borough.

In the Northern Valley, the only issue on the borough ballot was a three-percent sales tax to fund the Talkeetna Sewer and Water District. Seventy-two voters turned out to the polls on Tuesday. Forty-two voted in favor of the tax, and thirty voted against. Twenty-two absentee ballots remain to be counted.

Two Mat-Su Borough Assembly seats were also up for election on Tuesday. In District 4, there was no incumbent, since Assembly Member Steve Colligan has reached the assembly’s term limit. After Tuesday, Ted Leonard held a lead of 200 votes over Pat Hogan. In District 5, incumbent Dan Mayfield trails challenger Clayton “Mokie” Tew by twenty votes. More than 150 absentee ballots were issued in the District 5 race.

On the Mat-Su Borough School Board, Ole Larson retained his seat in District 3 after running unopposed. District 6 incumbent Kelsey Trimmer finished Tuesday leading challenger Emery Schramm by more than 100 votes.

In the City of Wasilla, Mayor Bert Cottle won another term, leading both of his challengers by more than 300 votes. None of the three city council seats were challenged. Wasilla also appears to have approved a temporary one-percent sales tax increase to fund improvements to Wasilla Police Department facilities.

All results are currently considered unofficial. Absentee, questioned, and special needs ballots for cities and the Mat-Su Borough will be reviewed by their respective canvass boards before being added to the tallies.