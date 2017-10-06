Mat-Su Habitat Restoration and Protection Program showing promise for Upper Valley waterways

Alaska Department of Fish and Game, Mat-Su Conservations Services, United States Fish and Wildlife Service, and Alaska Plant Materials Center have partnered together for the purpose of habitat restoration and protection along salmon streams and rivers in the Mat-Su Valley.

Earlier this summer, a Bank Restoration Workshop was held in Talkeetna to teach and implement bank stabilization techniques that benefit not only landowners along rivers, but salmon as well.

KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with Franklin Dekker, Hydrologist for Fish and Wildlife Service about his inspection of the McCann property along the Susitna River.

The Mat-Su Valley Habitat Restoration and Protection Cost-Share Program is accepting applications year round, yet they advise applying as soon as possible for review.