Rams take second at state soccer tourney

by: Katie Writer – KTNA

Su Valley Co-Ed Soccer earned 2nd place at Alaska 2A State Championship Tournament held in Palmer this past weekend.

Su-Valley Rams won their first two matches against Birchwood (3-2) and Delta (2-0). The last match of the weekend against Wasilla Lakes Christian School was a close one. MacKenzie Richter scored a goal to put Su Valley up 1-0. Wasilla Lakes tied the game, and in the last 2 minutes, scored the winning goal, claiming the Alaska 2A State Championships title.

Match breakdown:

Su Valley-Birchwood (3-2)

Dalton Pinard scored a hat trick in this match.

Su Valley-Delta (2-0)

This was an overtime match against one of their toughest competitors, Delta. Blake Drover and Dalton Pinard each scored a goal in 2 five minute halves.

Su Valley-Wasilla Lakes Christian School (1-2)

McKenzie Richter, scored a goal in the first half. WLCS tied the game in the second half and then scored the winning point in the last two minutes.

Individual honors:

Blake Drover made All Conference Team and both Dalton Pinard and Blake Drover made All Tournament Team.

Head Coach Tom Harrison and Assistant Coach Steve Harrison said they are extremely proud of the team.

Coach Tom said Su Valley played with exceptional heart in the final game against Wasilla Lakes Christian School, a team that has a deep soccer history and background. Coach Tom was very impressed with the performance of the Rams through out the State Championship Tournament.