On this StarDate Susitna, Kathleen talks about some special star activity to look for in the night sky and the course of Asteroid 7 Iris. The images below show the asteroid’s location relative to the constellation Aries. Check out http://www.heavens-above.com/MinorPlanet.aspx?desig=7&lat=0&lng=0&loc=Unspecified&alt=0&tz=UCT for more information.