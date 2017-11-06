Troopers investigating Parks Highway death as a homicide

Alaska State Troopers are investigating the death of a Wasilla man at Mile 59 of the Parks Highway as a homicide.

Last Thursday morning, Troopers were notified of an unresponsive person in the ditch near the pullout at Mile 59. Troopers arrived at the scene and confirmed that the man, know identified as 32-year-old Patrick McMullen of Wasilla, was deceased.

On Monday, Troopers announced that the death is being investigated as a homicide. They ask that anyone who was driving along that section of the highway after 9:00 pm on Wednesday who may have scene vehicles pulled off of the highway or suspicious activity contact the Palmer post at 352-5401.