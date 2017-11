Host Kathleen Fleming informs listeners about upcoming celestial events, including the upcoming full moon and cross-quarter day, which is the traditional beginning of winter, how to spot an asteroid, (if the sky clears), and the end of daylight saving time (tho’ unfortunately not forever). Also, hear (and see photos of) former Talkeetna resident Holli Papasodora, who experienced August’s total eclipse of the sun from the town in Oregon where she now lives.