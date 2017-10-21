Tips for Healthy Living 10-20-2017

October 21, 2017 |
SBrown_SKubitza_Oct17

Susan Brown and Salila Kubitza

A  live 15-minute conversation about health and wellness  from health care providers in our communities. Today guest host Diane Zeigner talked with Susan Brown of Sunshine Community Health Center and Salila Kubitza.

They talked about two health-related events happening this weekend. The Upper Susitna Health and Wellness Fair is on Saturday at the Upper Susitna Senior Center. The other is the Resiliency through Art symposium which is being held at Su Valley High School on Saturday, Sheldon Community Arts Hanger on Saturday evening, and at Northern Susitna Institute on Sunday afternoon. Salila is performing a puppet show on Saturday evening and hosting a puppet making workshop on Sunday.

 

