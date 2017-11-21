Borough Assembly to consider grant, loan for Talkeetna Sewer and Water

At its next meeting, the Mat-Su Borough Assembly will consider two resolutions to fund work on Talkeetna’s sewer and water system.

One of the two resolutions would lead to the borough asking the state for $850,000 in community block grant funding. The amount is the maximum that the borough is eligible to ask for in block grant funds. According to the text of the resolution, Talkeetna falls within the “low to moderate income” level outlined by the grant program’s requirements.

The other resolution would approve loans up to $7.7 million from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation’s Clean Water Fund. The loan, if approved by the assembly and the state, would have to be paid back through funds raised by the sewer and water district. In addition to water and sewer bills, voters in the district recently approved a three percent sales tax within the district boundaries. That tax will go into effect January 1st of next year.