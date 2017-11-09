Local schools honor veterans with joint assembly

by: Katie Writer – KTNA

The Talkeetna Elementary School joined Susitna Valley Junior/ Senior High School for another heart warming Veterans Day Assembly on Wednesday.

The Wasilla High School Air Force Junior ROTC opened up the program with a Color Presentation that displayed their pride of wearing military uniform.

Although students of both schools say the Pledge of Allegiance daily in their classrooms, there is something unique about an entire Assembly Room saying it with 3rd grader,

Kylie Bradley interpreting it in American Sign Language.

Kenna Grenier’s reading of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address prompted the audience to ponder the meaning of Veteran’s Day.

As part of the program, music teacher Kayti Heller direct Talkeetna Elementary students in the singing of “You’re a Grand Old Flag.”

The Su Valley Jr/Sr High School Symphonic Choir sang with the Talkeetna Elementary 3rd-5th grade students in the patriotic song, “Stars and Stripes”.

Senior Haley Loper recognized each veteran for their service while students greeted them

individually with a handshake and a smile.

Everyone was encouraged to recognize and be thankful towards these brave men and women who have dedicated themselves to serving The United States of America.

Su Valley Jr/Sr High School Principal, Lisa Shelby wrapped it up with encouraging words for everyone who attended the ever popular and uplifting Assembly that honors the many Veterans who call the Upper Susitna Valley home.