by: Katie Writer – KTNA

Su Valley Volleyball Coach, Chad Valentine has been juggling schedules, travel plans and tournament logistics as much as his team has been on a winning streak this season.

KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with Coach Valentine about this season’s results, some of the players as well as what lies ahead for Su Valley Volleyball.

This Tuesday, Senior Nights games times are 4 pm for Junior Varsity and 5:30 pm for Varsity at Su Valley Junior/Senior High School.