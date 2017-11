UPDATE: This afternoon, the engineers were able to get us back on-air. We are currently transmitting at low power. Once parts arrive for the transmitter, we plan to be back to full power.

Original post:

We continue to have trouble with the transmitter and will be off air on 88.9 FM until another transmitter is brought up from Anchorage some time on Thursday. We apologize for any inconvenience. You can stream KTNA programming at the Listen button in the web header.