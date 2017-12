by: Katie Writer – KTNA

Jason Ajemian came to Talkeetna as a well know musician in the jazz scene. Since then, he has become a licensed pilot. Jason is keeping busy this winter as an assistant mechanic for Christiansen Lake Rentals and Maintenance. Music may still be Jason’s number one passion. Earlier in December, ‘Fly or Die’, an album in which Jason played stand up bass with trumpet player Jaimie Branch, was listed as #4 Jazz Album in the New York Times. KTNA’s Katie Writer has more.