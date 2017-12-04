Su Valley competes at sixth consecutive state volleyball tournament

The Su Valley Rams advanced to the third round of the state volleyball tournament before being eliminated.

The tournament began for Su Valley with a convincing win against Chevak, three sets to none. The Rams then faced off against Wrangell in a back-and-forth match that ended with Wrangell winning three sets to two.

The loss put Su Valley in the lower bracket, but not out of the tournament. On Friday afternoon, they played a tough match against Unalaska, which Unalaska won three sets to one, ending the Rams’ tournament run.

Wrangell, who gave Su Valley their first loss of the tournament, went on to reach the finals. Petersburg defeated Wrangell to become the 2017 state 2A volleyball champions.

While Su Valley did not make the podium this year, their appearance at the tournament is notable, as it’s the sixth consecutive year the Rams have been in the hunt for the state championship.