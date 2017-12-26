Year in Review 2017

This week KTNA is looking back at some of the biggest stories of 2017. Selections are based on what our listeners expressed interest in on our website and social media. To hear this Year in Review, tune in during the local news at 7:40, noon, and 6 pm each day for a different story, or follow the links to these stories below.

4/25/17 Organizers Say Talkeetna Spur Road Cleanup Was a Success

5/5/17 Volunteers and one very driven staff member strive to keep the Northern valley fed **winner Best Radio Feature Goldie Award from the Alaska Broadcasters Association **

5/12/17 Talkeetna’s first marijuana retailer opens its doors

5/18/17 Su Valley grads, Principal, highlight community and teamwork

6/25/17 Talkeetna’s inaugural Pride celebration draws a crowd