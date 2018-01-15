Legislators pre-file bills in advance of session

As the Alaska State Legislature begins its 2018 session, lawmakers will have many proposals already on the table.

In addition to bills left over from last year, representatives and senators have pre-filed legislation for this session. In total, more than thirty bills and resolutions were submitted.

Topics for the pre-filed legislation cover a broad range of topics, including abortion, controlled substances, and the permanent fund dividend.

Resolutions pre-filed include proposed amendments to the Alaska Constitution, including term limits for legislators, two amendments concerning the Permanent Fund, and an amendment which would strike language from the constitution defining marriage as between a man and a woman.

Representative David Eastman, whose district includes the Northern Susitna Valley, has pre-filed a bill that would allow Alaskans to contribute from the PFDs to state or municipal governments, much like they currently can for community organizations and non-profits.