Main St. detour to last into next week

Work to find a water line break under Main Street will continue into next week, according to the Mat-Su Borough.

In an email statement on Friday, Mat-Su Public Works Director Terry Dolan says the break that caused water to flow onto Main Street has not been located.

In order to find the problem spot, Dolan says additional thawing of the lines needs to take place over the weekend, and excavation will resume on Monday. In the meantime, vehicle traffic is being detoured around the intersection of Main Street and the Talkeetna Spur Road.